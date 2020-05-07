TikTok Star Bhavin Bhanushali’s Instagram Feed Is Where All The Men Should Take Fashion Goals From Men Aayushi Adhaulia

TikTok star Bhavin Bhanushali has not just earned fame and recognition by entertaining people with his creative videos but has also won their hearts with his charming smile and brilliant acting skills. The star has already made his Bollywood debut in 2019 film, De De Pyaar De, where he portrayed the role of Ajay Devgn's son. Recently, he was also seen as a participant in MTV love-based reality show, Splitsvilla 12.

Apart from it, Bhavin has also impressed us on fashion front. If you scroll through his Instagram feed, you will find that he has done many fashion photoshoots, where he is seen giving major fashion goals to all the men in his colourful outfits. So, let us take a close look at some of his recent outfits and decode it.

Bhavin Bhanushali In Orange Hoodie & White Jeans Bhavin Bhanushali donned a full-sleeved bright-orange hoodie, which featured attached cap and midnight blue-hued logo. He teamed his hoodie with white jeans and completed his look with a pair of grey-hued sport shoes. The star accessorised his look with a wrist band and watch while the blue-hued reflectors added stylish quotient to his look. Bhavin Bhanushali In Neon Green Hoodie & Denims Bhavin Bhanushali wore a full-sleeved neon-green hued hoodie, which was accentuated by black printed quote and had an attached cap. He paired his hoodie with light blue-hued distressed denim jeans and completed his look with matching dazzling shoes. Bhavin upped his look with a wrist-watch and yellow-hued framed transparent spectacles. Bhavin Bhanushali In Denim Jacket & Black Jeans Bhavin Bhanushali sported a white-hued high-neck collar tee and layered it with a full-sleeved classic-collar blue denim jacket. His jacket was accentuated by subtle yellow-hued prints and he teamed it with black jeans that featured ripped-detailing. The social media influencer completed his look with stylish pair of shoes and notched up his look with wrist-band and watch. Stubble beard rounded out his look. Bhavin Bhanushali In A Dual-Toned Tee And White Jeans Bhavin Bhanushali looked dashing in a full-sleeved round-collar dual-toned (orange and blue) tee, which featured pocket at one side and ripped-detailed hem. He teamed his tee with white jeans and completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes. The black wrist band and watch spruced up his look and he looked handsome in his colourful attire. Bhavin Bhanushali In A Printed Blue Jacket And Black Pants Bhavin Bhanushali was decked up in a round-collar classic white tee and he layered it with a full-sleeved open-front light blue-hued jacket. His jacket was accentuated by subtle white prints and featured an attached cap. The actor paired it with plain black pants and completed his look with white shoes. With his statement watch, he wrapped up his look while the yellow reflectors added stylish quotient.

We loved all these outfits of Bhavin Bhanushali and we are sure his fans surely admire him for his wow fashion sense. And that's the reason, the star recently hit 1 million followers on Instagram. So, what do you think about his fashionable looks? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Bhavin Bhanushali