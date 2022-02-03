Allu Arjun's Stylist Harmann Kaur On Working With The Pushpa Star And His Onscreen Style Men Boldsky Desk

Allu Arjun's popularity has created a whole new definition of a superstar in the true sense. After the success of his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, the actor's style quotient is making waves all over the world. Stylist Harmann Kaur, the man behind his looks shares how the actor is putting effort into his look behind the camera. In the recent interview, Harmann Kaur shared his experience working with Allu Arjun and his personal style vis-a-vis his style on screen in every movie.

"(His style in real life is) Very different! On screen, every actor has to play the character and that might not be them in real life. So, there's a complete contrast of how an actor looks in a movie. Arjun sir pays special attention to every minute detail. In every movie of his, he has changed his looks over the years, right from make-up to his hair and beard / stash styles. A movie look is very carefully worked upon after a lot of research, studying the character, and taking references of people similar to the character he plays," he shared.

Harmann Kaur has some really amazing learnings from the actor. "Patience, hard work, and how to put your best foot forward is what I have learnt from Arjun sir. There were opportunities that started coming my way right from the first year of me as a stylist, but he advised me to be strong in my craft first, excel at what I do, and then take the plunge. That worked wonderfully for me!" revealed Harmann.

The actor undoubtedly puts in a lot of effort to bring out the final result on screen, which reflects in his work. As a resulty, his films work well.

Pushpa has collected nearly Rs 350 crore at the box office and at the same time is also the highest-grossing Indian film of the year gone by i.e. 2021. Pushpa also ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time and the Hindi version of the film has also made its presence in the Rs 100-crore club at the box office.

The film Pushpa: The Rise released on 17 December 2021. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana in the lead role. Other than Telugu, Pushpa has been released in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.