WOAH! Check Out How B’Day Girl Sonakshi Sinha Has Given Back To Haters In Style

By Devika
Sonakshi Sinha birthday

Shatrughan (Shotgun) Sinha's daughter turned 31 today and we have never in the history of film industry seen anybody evolving so much. As an actress, she charmed us as a quintessential Indian face in 'Dabangg' and 'Lootera' but then she took a turn and showed us her feisty and fun side in 'Akira' and 'Noor'.

Sonakshi Sinha, was more than often body shamed but through her social media handles, she gave it back to haters by flaunting her much-worked-on chiseled body. She has not only shed some kilos but has also successfully shed her image of being only made for those classic Indian women roles.

Her Instagram is filled with pictures of her posing seductively and donning sexy attires. Oh yes, this lady is on fire! Be it her glittering black LBD, fiery separates, or dashing pantsuit, Sonakshi's fashion game and messages are always on point.

She has taught us that we can be anything we desire, provided we have that burning zeal and dedication. Sonakshi is much more than a traditional starlet, you will believe us after seeing her sensual and stunning pictures. On her birthday, have your mind blown away by the hotness called Sonakshi Sinha

    Story first published: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 11:31 [IST]
