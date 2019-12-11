On Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Anniversary, Their Wedding Wardrobe Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate the anniversary today. The couple tied the knot in 2017 at Tuscany in Italy and gave us some dream wedding goals. In fact at the press conference of Zero last year, Katrina Kaif commented on a question on Anushka's wedding, "Anushka's wedding was so beautiful and classy that it inspired us all to be in love again. I remember when I saw that picture, I got all sentimental and said, 'wow'. And I know everyone felt that way because there was so much beauty in that one picture." Well, Katrina Kaif summed it up for all of us and indeed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohl's wedding looked straight out of a fairytale. On their second wedding anniversary, let us decode their wedding outfits.

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Ring Ceremony Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's ring ceremony was a grand occasion and Anushka Sharma made a strong case for velvet fabric. For the ring ceremony, Anushka wore a velvet sari, which was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The precise hue of her sari was Gulkand Burgundy, which is a signature Sabyasachi hue. Her sari was accentuated by miniature pearls and the finest quality of zardozi and marori. It was a hand-embroidered number. Virat, on the other hand, wore a formal suit that was enhanced by royal blue hue. He upped his look with a smart watch, a white formal shirt, and a tie. He also pinned a floral-cut brooch on the lapel of his jacket. Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Sangeet Outfits For the sangeet ceremony, Virat and Anushka played with myriad hues and exuded cheerful vibes. They gave us sangeet-perfect outfits. For the sangeet ceremony, Anushka Sharma wanted a boho look, which Sabyasachi Mukherjee revealed on his Instagram page. Her graphic lehenga was hand-painted by the block printers from Calcutta. It was also hand-embroidered with gota and marori. The artists from the Sabyasachi Art Foundation rendered a beautiful sixities pop print. The lehenga came alive with vibrant hues such as hot pink, fuchsia pink, and Indian orange. Virat also wore a brightly-hued outfit. He wore a khadi kurta churidaar set, which consisted of a fuchsia pink silk jacket with custom Sabyasachi House blazer buttons. Apart from his ensemble, custom leather juttis with a zardozi crest were crafted for him. Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Wedding Outfits Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked like a dream couple on their wedding day. They looked portrait-perfect couple tying the knot against a lush floral backdrop. Virat and Anushka made a pastel floral splash with their outfits. According to Sabyasachi's Instagram post, Anushka wore a pale pink lehenga that was accentuated by Renaissance embroidery in vintage English hues. Her attire was crafted out of silver-gold metal threadwork. Anushka's attire also featured pearl and beads detailing. It took 67 karigars to complete her wedding attire. Virat Kohli wore an elegant Sabyasachi sherwani that came alive with intricate patterns. He teamed his sherwani with an ivory tussar stole and a custom woven gold chanderi safa. Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Reception Outfits The couple won us with their absolutely exquisite outfits for their Delhi reception. The two looked resplendent in their outfits. Anushka Sharma wore a Benarasi sari for the occasion and inspired us to celebrate traditional handlooms. She wore a traditional red sari that was accentuated by meticulously-done gold motifs and intricate work. She teamed it with a red blouse and wore elaborate jewellery to up her look. As for Virat Kohli, he wore a signature black textured silk bandhgala set by Sabyasachi. His jacket was enhanced by buttons made in 18K gold. Virat teamed his kurta with silk brocade churidaar and he draped an antique hand-embroidered Pashmina shawl, which came from the 'Kashmir Revival Project'. The cricketer teamed his outfits with intricately-done mojaris. Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Mumbai Reception Outfits So, for the Mumbai receptions hosted for their friends, Anushka brought the old glamour back with her lehenga set that was designed by Sabyasachi. She wore a smokey grey and silver lehenga that was elevated by organza flowers and textured sequins. She teamed her lehenga with a complementing dupatta and the signature Sabyasachi belt. Virat Kohli wore a Raghavendra Rathore jacket and trousers set, which featured a pink pocket square on the jacket. He paired it with formal brown shoes.

So, with wedding season around the season, which look of Virat and Anushka's would you like to ace?

Happy Wedding Anniversary, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma!

Photo Credit (Left Pic): Virat Kohli's Instagram

Photo Credit (Right Pic): Anushka Sharma's Instagram