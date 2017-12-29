Delhi-based Club Hosted A Fashion Show For Transgenders

Kitty Su, a luxurious club in New Delhi organized the first-ever fashion show which featured transgender models, Drag Queens and people with special-abilities.

The fashion show, titled as "Under The Rainbow" was a glamour-filled event with lots of fun, fashion and many more things.

It was a great platform for the neglected part of our society who possess more talent than we can imagine and all the models proved this point while flaunting their style books at the fashion show.

There was no lack in following the latest style trends, as all the models were donning stunning avatars, covering each and every style book, which is in trend.

From tulle dresses to lace jumpsuits, from sarees to sequin attires, the event was a complete package to beauty, style and glamour.

The attires were amazing and the beautiful models carried each attire with ultimate swag and sass. Style is not anybody's territory and the neglected part of the society can also usher high with its style statements.

This event was an additional proof to this point. It not just brought together the gender equality and style together, but also created a platform where the entire society can accept them equally and would not discriminate.

Kitty Su succeded in breaking the stereotypes by organizing the first-ever fashion show, just on the community that was believed to be shunned and neglected. They are also coming upfront and redefining the year-long notions of style and glamour.

There have already been many transgenders across the world who have no lesser style statement than anyone stated as 'normal'. Worldwide transgender models like Carmen Carrera and Andreja Pejić have crossed gender boundaries and have proved their equal stature to the entire world.

Indian models Anjali Lama and Gauri Arora have also joined the 'breaking stereotypes' queue.

The event that took place on the Thursday night in New Delhi also has set up a new benchmark in the intolerance world.