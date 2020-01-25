Just In
Tamil Actress Ramya Pandian Graces Cook With Comali Show In A Blue Khadi Linen Sari
Ramya Pandian looked stunning in her blue sari, which she wore for the Cook With Comali. With her sari, the Tamil actress gave us fashion goals. Her styling was also minimally done. So, let's decode her sari, which has impressed us.
So, Ramya wore a simple plain blue sari that was impeccably draped and neatly pleated. Her sari was splashed in a dark shade of blue and she contrasted it with a floral half-sleeved blouse that elevated her look. The blouse colour-blocked her sari and actually her blouse upped her look. It was a Blueberry Boutique sari and it was a khadi linen number. So, kudos to Ramya Pandian for making a strong case for linen saris.
The diva accessorised her look with dainty bangles that went well with her traditional look. The jhumkis also upped her style quotient. Her makeup was highlighted by bright pink lip shade, impeccably-applied kohl, and a shiny bindi. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Ramya Pandian's look? Let us know that.