Sushmita Sen And Her Daughter's Aww-Worthy Pic Can Give You Fun Dress Goals

By Devika
Sushmita Sen fashion

There is nobody who pulls off attires better than Sushmita Sen. The lady is forever confident and effortlessly charming that whatever she wears, we want to wear it too. In her latest Instagram post, she showed us her fun loving and chilled-out side by posing with her daughter in a market area of New York city.

The mother-daughter pairing is killing the internet and making us go "woah". Both the ladies wore dresses and gave dress goals to literally women and little girls of all ages. The yummy mummy and former Miss Universe, Sushmita wore a psychedelic sleeveless dress that we want in our closet so badly.

Her dress featured multi-coloured stripes of colours including pink, white, yellow, and black. And those lined prints are what made her attire appear so attractive. Perfect on a scorching day, she teamed her V-neck dress with a golden shimmery purse that enhanced her quirky look. Sush left her middle-parted hair loose and sported classy shades and red lip shade to complete her stunning avatar.

Her daughter, Alisah, on the other hand, looked adorable and contrasted her mother's brightly hued outfit with a black dress. Her hair was tied into a ponytail.

Alisah hugged her mommy and well this made for such an aww-worthy pic of the day. Don't you all think so too?

    Read more about: fashion bollywood sushmita sen
    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 17:25 [IST]
