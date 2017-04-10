ENGLISH

Sunny Leone Turns Up In Blue & White Number

Sunny Leone has made it to our channel again and this time, in a bright blue summer dress. The actress looked ravishing in her blue number. Sunny knows her fashion well and wardrobe picks suit Sunny's body type perfectly. 

Sunny Leones Summer Look

Sunny picked a beautiful blue dress from the label Maheka Mirpuri. The off-shoulder dress comes with a lot of accents. A ruffled neckline, voluminous sleeves and an asymmetric hem. We love how peppy and lively this look is!

Sunny Leones Summer Look

On the top of these features, the dress sports white and blue prints making it even better looking. 

Sunny Leones Summer Look

Sunny wore it well. She paired the dress with white ankle straps. She finished off with beaded earrings. She wore her hair open. She wore bright red lipstick with this one. Since it's a summer look, we felt the makeup could have been subtle. But Sunny pulled it off. 

