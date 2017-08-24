ENGLISH

SPOTTED! Mrs Funnybones' OOTD Is Cooler Than Usual

By
twinkle khanna spotted in mumbai

Twinkle Khanna was spotted last evening at Bandra and she looked gorgeous. As we all know she is not just Mrs Funnybones but also an extremely beautiful lady who carries the sense of style in the grip of her hands.

She wore a perfect street style casual style book as we saw her coming out of a store at Bandra. The casual street style included a white top with a pair of blue denims and a camouflage printed jacket. She teamed up her attire with a green shoulder bag and a pair of flat sandals.

The pair of aviators just wrapped up the utterly stylish look.

    Read more about: twinkle khanna fashion bollywood
    Story first published: Thursday, August 24, 2017, 18:06 [IST]
