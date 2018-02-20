Justin Trudeau's Wife Donned An Indian-wear During Their India Visit

While the World goes ga-ga over Justin Trudeau's amazing looks, the Canadian Prime Minister along with his wife and children are on a tour to India.
Trudeau's wife, Sophia Gregoire Trudeau was seen with her family at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat along with her family, wearing a gorgeous summery Indian outfit by Anita Dongre.
Dongre's Songs Of Summer Collection
Sophia was wearing a bright and vibrant yellow long kurta from ace designer Anita Dongre's 'Songs Of Summer' Collection. The beautiful wife of Canada's Prime Minister looked even more beautiful with the vibrant Indian attire donned as an ensemble to visit the Historical Indian Ashram.
Rajasthani Handcrafted Samika Suit
Sophia's Indian attire was minutely crafted with Dongre's signature Rajasthani craft, Gota Patti. The suit is titled as the Samika suit under the House Of Anita Dongre. Along with the yellow pearl zardosi and Gota Patti embellished long kurta, a white salwar was matched alongside.
Trudeaus Twinning With Children
Sophia along with two of her children wore yellow ensembles for the ashram visit while Justin was twinning with the elder son, wearing red Indian outfits. Justin was seen wearing Indian outfit later last year for celebrating Onam in Canada.
They Also Practiced Weaving
At the Sabarmati Ashram, the Trudeau family were seen practicing hand-weaving on the historical 'Charkha' machine of Mahatma Gandhi. They posed for a picture during the act.
Visited The Taj Mahal
Apart from the Sabarmati Ashram, the Trudeau family were also seen posing in front of the Taj Mahal and their presence made the heritage monument look even more beautiful.
