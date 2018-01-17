BB'11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Carrying A Pretty Look While Dancing Crazily At A Party

Bigg Boss Season 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is still celebrating her victory in India's biggest reality show and the Internet is going crazy over her videos where she was seen grooving at the party thrown by Rashmi Sharma, producer of Shilpa starrer 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain'.
Shilpa was a part of the party thrown by the producer where Indian television actors had streamed in along with many television actors.
Being Pretty Like Always
Shilpa was wearing a pink long top with a plain black skirt. The top had two deep front slits and its body looked gorgeous with motif embroidery work. The embroidered motif had golden zari work with pretty mirrors embellished with the attire.
The Bangle
Shilpa's co-contestant in Bigg Boss, Arshi Khan had gifted her a bangle on the occasion of the Grand Finale. Shilpa still dons the bangle and she was also seen wearing the same bangle at the interview she was spotted a day after the finale.
Perfect Hairstyle And Makeup
Shilpa maintained a plain yet proper hairstyle at the party where she side-parted her hair, leaving the front bangs falling on her face. She was carrying a regular nude makeup and we have hardly seen her in loud makeup. The key to simplicity always worked for her looks.
Pictures With Co-stars
Shilpa was seen taking pictures and selfies with her co-stars from her TV serial and also other television actors who attended the party.
The Priceless Video
The happy face that Shilpa carried at the party while dancing madly was totally priceless. It totally reflected her happiness after the win. Producer Rashmi Sharma and other celebrities who attended the party also joined her at the party.
We are sure that Shipa's victory celebrations will continue and we are much eager to spot her in some wonderful style books like this one.