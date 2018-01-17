BB'11 Winner Shilpa Shinde Carrying A Pretty Look While Dancing Crazily At A Party

Bigg Boss Season 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is still celebrating her victory in India's biggest reality show and the Internet is going crazy over her videos where she was seen grooving at the party thrown by Rashmi Sharma, producer of Shilpa starrer 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain'.

Shilpa was a part of the party thrown by the producer where Indian television actors had streamed in along with many television actors.