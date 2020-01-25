RIP Sejal Sharma, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Actress Was A Sari Lover And Often Wore Her Mother's Saris Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

After Kushal Punjabi's suicide new, the television fraternity has lost another actor, Sejal Sharma. Sejal Sharma, who hailed from Udaipur, was famous for her role in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. The actress committed suicide and the industry and her fans are still in shock. The reason behind her suicide is still not confirmed but we are deeply sad with the news of the loss of the gorgeous budding actress. Apart from acting prowess, Sejal Sharma was also quite a sari connoisseur and fashion enthusiast. Here are her top four sari moments from her Instagram feed. Take a look.

Sejal Sharma's Brocade Sari

Sejal Sharma repeated her mother's sari twice and we loved it. It was a pink-hued brocade sari that was accentuated by gold motifs. It was a resplendent number and Sejal looked amazing in it. She accessorised her look with elaborate gold jewellery that included a delicate maangtikka, bangles, and earrings. The gajra-adorned bun absolutely elevated her look.

Sejal Sharma's Blue Sari

This sari of Sejal Sharma's also belonged to her mother and we must say that there is something special about draping your mother's sari. She wore a plain blue-hued sari that was enhanced by intricately done maroon border. She teamed her sari with a sleeveless maroon blouse. The actress accessorised her look with danglers and the makeup was simple with pink lip shade. We also loved her side-swept long tresses look.

Sejal Sharma's Red Sari

Sejal Sharma draped a red sari once and we thought, how beautiful something plain and humble can look. Her sari was simply splashed in the shade of red and draped beautifully. She accessorised her look with a statement bracelet and she accessorised her look with silver earrings and delicate rings. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and golden eye shadow. The side-swept tresses completed her look.

Sejal Sharma's Electric Blue Sari

Sejal Sharma looked impressive in her electric blue sari that was accentuated by intricately-done floral embroidery. She paired her sari with a complementing floral blouse and accessorised her look with dainty earrings. The makeup was enhanced by glossy pink lip shade and side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

Rest in peace, Sejal Sharma!