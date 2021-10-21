Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Doll Up In Party Dresses For Ranveer Singh’s Show, The Big Picture Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Last night, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor graced the sets of Ranveer Singh's reality show, The Big Picture. The two actresses came together and were photographed with Ranveer Singh. They looked gorgeous in their dresses, which absolutely made for ideal party numbers. So, let's decode the dresses of the two young starlets.

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan first, Ranveer Singh's Simmba co-star, she wore a black and silver slip dress, and had our attention. Styled by Ami Patel, Sara's dress came from the label, Retrofête. The dress featured spaghetti straps and plunging-neckline. The dress was black-hued with glittering silver striped tones. She paired her dress with a pair of silver embellished sandals that went well with her ensemble. Sara accessorised her look with a set of chic rings, which upped her look.

As for her makeup, she painted her nails black. Sara Ali Khan opted for a glossy-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, went for a full kaftan-sleeved dress from Nadine Merabi. She too wore a mini dress that had a sharp v-neckline and ruched bodice. The dress was nude-toned with glittering sequinned detailing. Styled by Mohit Rai, Janhvi teamed her dress with a pair of silver sandals from Steve Madden India. She elevated her style quotient with sleek danglers from Anmol and her dainty rings came from Ineze.

Her makeup was highlighted by pink touches and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming multi-starrer Takht, and we are as excited as you are about any updates of the film. As for Ranveer Singh, the actor wore an all-black suit that was enhanced by sculpted jacket. He notched up his look with edgy accessories and paired her ensemble with a pair of black loafers.

So, what do you think about their fashion game? Stay tuned for more updates on The Big Picture.