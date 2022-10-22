Just In
- 5 min ago Female Urinating Devices To Make Your Public Toilet Experience Less Scary
- 42 min ago Diwali 2022 To Diwali 2023 Yearly Horoscope For Finances - Numerological Predictions By Expert
- 1 hr ago Solar Eclipse 2022: Know Why Temples Are Closed During Surya Grahan?
- 1 hr ago Varun Dhawan To Anil Kapoor, 8 Ethnic Outfits Guide From B-Town Men To Look Dapper This Diwali
Don't Miss
- Finance Today’s Silver Price India, Oct 22: Silver Prices Soar, Check Latest Price In Your City
- Movies Swara Bhasker Roasts Film Producers Who Label Her "Too Controversial" In Fun Instagram Reel, Watch
- Sports T20 World Cup 2022: Brett Lee backs Australia to defend title, but guards against slow start
- Technology WhatsApp Diwali Stickers; Here’s How to Download and Send Wishes
- Education UGC NET 2022: Phase 4 Answer Key Out; Check the details here
- News In UP 166 criminals killed in encounters in past five years: Yogi
- Automobiles Porsche 911 GT3 RS 'Tribute To Carrera RS' Revealed - Hulked-Out Tribute To An Icon
- Travel What Is Mice Tourism, Know Definition and Complete Details
Rhea Chakraborty Looks Classy And Elegant In This Golden Sequin Saree!
Rhea Chakraborty is on the top of her fashion game currently. She is the most positive, most confident and extremely dynamic on its own! Time and again, the actress takes to her social media and shares her new looks as she takes on her day!
And now with Diwali being only a few days, she is all ready and steadfast with her A one fashion game. Recently she attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in a glamorous holden saree.
Taking to her social media, Rhea shared a bunch of pictures of herself in a golden saree and wrote "Don't burst firecrackers, be a ✨🔥
#rhenew"
Recently, the actress was seen attending the SIIMA2022 which happened in Bangalore and where she looked absolutely gorgeous. The actress wore a Manish Malhotra saree and made it to headlines for her stunning looks.
Moreover, Rhea has been constantly sharing her vibes of optimism and positivity with her famous #rhenew. With the same, the actress keeps up her exploring different ways of discovering a new personality in herself. From her heart-touching poetries to new fashion goals, the actress is revealing a new version of herself every coming day.
While the actress was seen coming up with some amazing writing skills she is also very actively focusing on her stunning comeback.Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
- bollywood wardrobeFDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Rhea Chakraborty Casts A Spell In Floral Outfit By GUAPA
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty: Classy And Bossy In Black Pantsuit!
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Looks Sizzling In Black Outfit! PICS
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty In Colourful Co-ords Will Brighten Up Your Day!
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Steals The Show With Her Golden Shimmery Outfit!
- bollywood wardrobeHappy Birthday Rhea Chakraborty: 5 Pictures Featuring #Rhenew!
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Sets The Internet Afire With Her Gorgeous PICS!
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty's Sizzling Comeback In Black Dress - PICS
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Flaunts Her Beauty In A Red Hot Dress! SEE PHOTOS
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Looks Stunning In This Beautiful Indian Outfit
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty Explores Her Saree Love With A Majestic Smile
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty’s Graceful And Elegant New Look; See Black And White Pictures