Rashmika Mandanna’s Striped Saree Get-Up Is Perfect For Diwali Party. Catch Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Hosting or Attending a Diwali bash? Still not sure what outfit can look festive-appropriate? Leave the worry to us. Now for a festive look, the traditional six-yards saree is always a preferred choice but you can opt for something chic and glamorous like Rashmika Mandanna. The actress recently shared some amazing pics on her Insta wearing a lovely striped saree that is perfect for a Diwali party!

Image: Instagram

Here's detailed information about Rashmika's modern saree avatar:

Image: Instagram

Rashmika opted for a chic, contemporary saree designed by Paulmi and Harsh. The lightweight, designer saree featured multicolour stripes pattern with shades of pink, ivory, orange, green, and red. The modern six-yards ensemble had an elevated look with mirror work buttas and thread embroidery. The scalloped border added an edgy element to the saree with thread, and Resham dana work over it.

The stunning diva paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse that showcased dabka work on the thin straps!

Image: Instagram

To accentuate her modern saree look, Rashmika opted for curated traditional Indian jewelry. She flaunted beautiful uncut diamond earrings, a Kundan work Kada bangle, and a stone-studded cocktail ring!

Image: Instagram

Rashmika accentuated her prominent features including her expressive eye with winged eyes and blushed cheeks. She highlighted the brows with a natural brown colour. Her remaining makeup was dewy and sported a soft pink shade on the lips.

She styled her envious locks in a simple, middle-parted hair bun that allowed her sharp features, curated jewelry, and chosen ensemble to take a center stage!