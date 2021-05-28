Just In
Sardar Ka Grandson Promotions: Rakul Preet Singh’s Modern Retro Look Is Too Good; Summery And Fresh!
Rakul Preet Singh has been promoting Sardar Ka Grandson and giving us chic looks. One of her recent looks that absolutely caught our attention was the modern retro avatar. Styled by Anshika Verma, her attire was about summery colour-blocks. This outfit of hers seemed perfect for Sundays and light parties. We have decoded this ensemble and look for some amazing fashion inspiration.
The De De Pyaar De actress wore a cropped top from the label Moonstruck that was knotted at the front and accentuated by green and yellow avocado motifs. She paired it with a high-waist lemon-yellow pants from APPAPOP. Her pants were ankle-length and straight-fit, and went well with her top. The whole effect was retro and Rakul Preet paired her ensemble with pointed orange sandals, which made for a striking colour-block. Her outfit inspired us to up our fashion game and get experimental with our wardrobe.
She kept her jewellery look on-point and contemporary. The actress wore a stunning link rings and sleek herringbone choker from Ineze. Her eye-catching Erté necklace from One Nought One One was inspired by 1920s Art Dèco. Priced at INR 2100, this is the necklace you can easily own and will definitely spruce up your casual look. Her makeup was marked by vibrant pink lip shade, highlighter and bronzer, and subtle nude-toned eye shadow. The impeccable middle-parted tresses completed her stylish look. Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Picture Source: Instagram