    Radhe Actress Disha Patani Exudes Glam 90s Vibes With Her Shimmery Blue Attire

    Disha Patani started the promotions of Radhe stylishly in her outfit. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the actress and fitness enthusiast, Disha exuded 90s vibes with her fashion statement. It was a bold number and with this attire of hers, Disha made her Monday look so glamorous. We have decoded her attire and look for you.

    So, Disha wore an outfit that came from the label, Poster Girl. She wore a top that was featured structured silhouette and metallic tones, which added to the shimmer. The back of her top featured criss-cross straps, which added to the sporty touch. She paired her shimmery top with a smart denim skirt that featured buttons and edgy chain-style belt. Disha Patani teamed her ensemble with shiny silver sandals, which were from Steve Madden.

    Her classy hoop earrings went well with her look and came from Ayana Silver Jewellery. The sleek and radiant necklace and stunning bracelets also elevated her style game, and were from the label, Bansri. The makeup was highlighted by nude-dewy tones with contoured pink cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, cat-eyed eyeliner, and purple eye shadow. The top knotted long softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar. Disha Patani looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.

    Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam

    Story first published: Monday, April 5, 2021, 15:15 [IST]
