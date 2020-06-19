Raai Laxmi Exudes Regal Vibes With Her Emerald Green Saree And Gives Us A Winter Wedding Saree Goal Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Raai Laxmi recently gave us a gorgeous saree moment with her latest saree look. The actress looked resplendent and inspired us to exude regal vibes at events. Apart from her saree, she was meticulously styled and her jewellery game was strong too. Perfect for attending winter weddings, we have decoded her saree, so that you stay inspired amid quarantine life.

So, the Julie 2 actress wore a saree that was gorgeous and she played with not only a vibrant colour but also colour-block. Raai Laxmi's silk saree was accentuated by emerald green colour, which instantly added to the royal effect. Her green saree was also enhanced by golden zari border that was intricately done and the pallu of her saree was also marked by beautiful motifs. However, since the image was cropped, we couldn't see her pallu properly. She teamed her saree with a round-collared black blouse, which contrasted and went well with the emerald green colour.

She wasn't shy about wearing jewellery and spruced up her look with elaborate jewellery that added to the maximalist effect. The actress wore a gemstone-studded choker, complementing rani haar, statement studs, and a heavy ring, which gave her look a graceful touch. She carried a metallic clutch with her, which was dipped in iridescent hue. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow accompanied by smoky kohl. She painted her nails light purple and the mogra-adorned impeccable bun completed her avatar.

So, what do you think about Raai Laxmi's look? Let us know that.