Priyanka Chopra Slayed It In A Monochrome At The Grammy Awards 2018

Priyanka Chopra attended the Grammy Awards 2018 yesterday and she looked extremely hot as usual.

The Grammy's red-carpet attire was too stunning and PeeCee carried it with her ultimate level of sass. The oh-so-amazing style book of the actress included a black lace bralette with a satin semi-formal suit from Ester Abner with a metal choker and two thin necklaces.

She completed the style book with a sexy and short hairdo, along with suitable makeup. The combination of crimson lipstick and eyeshadow looked pretty good with the attire, making PeeCee look even more sexier.

Did you like Priyanka's look for the prestigious Grammy Awards? Do let us know in the comments section.