Pooja Hegde Shines At Radhe Shyam Trailer Launch In White Bodycon Dress
Pooja Hegde opted for a white bodycon dress for the trailer launch of the movie Radhe Shyam which is set to release on March 11th 2022. Since the latest trend of the season is all about stripes, the actress's striped details on her white bodycon dress were perfect for the trailer launch. Take a look at her photos.
The White Bodycon Dress:
The multiple stripes on her white bodycon dress left the fans stunned due to its fashionable appeal. The high neck outfit from Hervé Léger with the accent sleeve design is the signature look of the brand. The brand is famous for its high quality bodycon dresses. The iconic luxury brand has now ventured in with the stripe design as well. The stripes are hitting this year with a bang where you can spot different styles of stripes in every outfit. Not just the basic ones but there are variations to it. You can expect big strips as well. That is something to look forward to but right now we can take hints from Pooja Hedge as her fashion always has a trendy aspect hidden behind it. In fact, her white dress was simple by the colour but very fashion-forward with the style factor.
Hair And Makeup:
Her style of tied-up hair gives a modern twist to the classic hairstyle. Something that can be expected to become a trend with the new generation. Her hairstyle matches the outfit and carries a chic look. Her makeup is dewy with some highlighter, nude lip shade and smokey eyes.
Gold As A Statement:
The perfect way to complete the look is to layer it with some gold-toned statement items. Pooja Hegde has done that with her teardrop earrings and rings in gold. Her white bodycon dress looks complete with statement earrings along with clear black heels. She looks extremely high fashion with her white bodycon dress and those minimal statement pieces that delicately shines through and makes it put together.
This dress from the brand might be the next big thing in every fashionista's wardrobe.
Image Credit: Instagram
