17 Years Of Hum Tum: From Wedding To Maternity, Rani Mukerji’s Distinctive Fashion From The Film

Directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Aditya Chopra, romantic-comedy Bollywood film Hum Tum is among those famous and loved films, which we all can watch over and over again and still never get bored if it. The 2004 film starred Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, who showcased the story of two people, who keep on crossing each other's paths under some circumstances, turning their bantering to friendship and finally to love. Apart from the story, the film also had some amazing highlights that kept the interest alive, like the animation sequences, the songs, and undoubtedly the fashionable appearances of the stars.

Throughout the film, Rani Mukerji treated us with her good looks in distinctive outfits. From casuals to wedding-perfect ensembles to perfect maternity-wear, she sported different outfits and turned out as a major fashion inspiration for all the pretty ladies in the town. As the film Hum Tum clocks its 17 years today, let us talk about her distinctive fashion in the film in detail.

Rani Mukerji In A White Shirt And Blue Jeans In the song Ladki Kyon, Rani Mukerji was seen dressed in casuals but indeed looked very stylish. She sported a sleeveless classic-collar white shirt that was accentuated by subtle stripes. She teamed her shirt with navy-blue wide-leg denim jeans and wore a yellow-shade belt. The actress completed her look with a pair of funky red shoes and upped her look with metallic silver bangles and rings. She also carried a brown-shade backpack. Rani chopped off her hair to shoulder-length and wrapped up her look with black kohl and light lip shade. Rani Mukerji In A Black Kurta Set In the song Chak De, Rani Mukerji flaunted her ethnic side in a black kurta set and looked extremely beautiful and elegant. The set consisted of a sheer sleeved long black kurta with churidar bottoms. Her body-hugging long kurti featured fringed ends while the multi-coloured checked patterned dupatta-type stole around her neck, complemented her attire. She completed her look with black footwear and carried a super classy and unique round-shaped handbag. Rani let loose her side-parted long tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Rani Mukerji In A Golden Choli And Red Skirt For the song Gore Gore, Rani Mukerji was dolled up in a lovely wedding-perfect attire. She donned a strappy halter-neck golden choli, which was accentuated by shimmer-detailing and asymmetrical border. The diva teamed her waist-length choli with a bright red flared skirt. The henna-adorned hands, bracelets, and a few rings enhanced her look. She left her highlighted side-parted long tresses open and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and nude-pink lip shade. Rani Mukerji In A Light Green Dress In the title song Hum Tum, Rani Mukerji slayed in a couple of outfits, like maxi, saree, and others. But it was her light green dress, that won us as she flaunted her baby bump in it and gave maternity goals to all would-be moms. It was a half-sleeved round-neck dress, which was accentuated by subtle white dotted prints and a white lace border. She accessorised her look with a pair of hoops and a bracelet. Shiny pink eye shadow, kohled eyes, mascara, soft blush, and light pink lip shade, rounded out her look. Rani pulled back her tresses into a neat half hairdo and looked pretty.

