Mommy-To-Be Neeti Mohan’s Maternity Closet Is All About Comfy And Stylish Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

One of the most loved playback singers Neeti Mohan announced her pregnancy with husband Nihar Pandya in February, on her second anniversary, which took internet by storm. Since then, she has been giving glimpses of her maternity days by sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram. The singer has posted a lot of pictures from her photoshoots, where she is seen flaunting baby bump in different hued pretty and comfy dresses. Neeti looked extremely beautiful in all her dresses and shells out major maternity fashion goals for all would-be-moms. So, let us take a close look at her dresses and decode it.

Neeti Mohan In A Green Asymmetrical Dress Neeti Mohan sported a half-sleeved classic-collar grass green flared comfy dress, which came from the label Fuss Pot. Her half-placket dress was accentuated by subtle patterns and asymmetrical cut border. She teamed her dress with a pair of neutral-toned tie-up heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned pendant neckpiece and rings. Neeti let loose her side-parted heavy curls and spruced up her look with filled brows, subtle black kohl, green eye shadow, mascara, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Neeti Mohan In An Off-Shoulder Red Dress Neeti Mohan looked pretty in an off-shoulder plain red mini dress, which came from the label Momsoon. Her mini dress featured overlap detailing on the bodice and she completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Black stud earrings, a chain neck piece, rings, and bracelet that from The Jewel Gallery, upped her look. Neeti let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, mascara, and pink lip shade. Neeti Mohan In A Sequin Dress And Overcoat Neeti Mohan was dressed to slay in a plunging-neckline red sequin mini dress, which she layered with a full-sleeved stylish front cut off-white overcoat. Her coat came from the label Pero and it featured multi-hued floral prints inside. She teamed her dress and coat with a pair of nude-hued wedges heels and notched up her look with long earrings, a pendant neck piece, and rings from Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Neeti let loose her side-parted curly tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, dark eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip tint. Neeti Mohan In A Yellow Printed Dress Neeti Mohan donned a half-sleeved classic-collar yellow mini dress, which came from the label Fuss Pot. Her dress was accentuated by white patterns and she completed her look with multi-hued strapped funky sandals. Neeti accessorised her look with a pair of stylish gold-toned hoops, chain neck piece, bracelets, and rings from The Jewel Gallery. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted straight tresses. Filled brows, black kohl, black eyeliner, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these maternity outfits of Neeti Mohan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Neeti Mohan's Instagram