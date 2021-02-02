Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty: Top 3 Breathtaking Ethnic Looks Of The Actress That Are Worth A Watch Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 2 February 1979, Shamita Shetty is a Bollywood actress and the sister of Shilpa Shetty. She marked her acting debut with the blockbuster Mohabbatein in 2000 and also earned IIFA award for Star Debut of the year. Apart from it, Shamita has also amazed us with her great fashion sense and gorgeous looks. The actress keeps sharing stunning pictures of herself on Instagram and shells out major fashion goals. So far, we have seen her flaunting ethnic numbers mostly on weddings, festivals, or some special occasions. So, on her birthday, take a look at her top 3 breathtaking ethnic looks, that are worth a watch.

Shamita Shetty In A Peach Ensemble

Shamita Shetty sported a very pretty and delicate peach-hued ethnic piece, which was accentuated by intricately embroidered golden floral patterns. It was a full-sleeved flared ensemble that featured heavily embellished patterns. The actress teamed it up with a matching sheer dupatta, that had embroidered border. Her jewellery game was also strong. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, pink pearls detailed multi-layered golden necklace, and rings. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted curls and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, metallic pink eyeshadow, and light-pink glossy lip shade.

Shamita Shetty In A Yellow Sharara Set

On the occasion of Diwali 2020, Shamita Shetty was dressed in a bright-yellow sharara set by Bhumika Grover. Her outfit consisted of a half-sleeved U-neckline short kurta, which was accentuated by intricate silver patterns and red embroidered border. She teamed her kurta with matching flared sharara, that had intricately embroidered golden border. The actress draped a beautiful checked patterned dupatta, that featured orange accents and lace border. She upped her festive look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis, bracelet, and ring from Anmol. Shamita pulled back her side-parted braided tresses into an elegant bun and adorned it with white mogra. Filled brows, kohled eyes, shimmering eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade, elevated her look.

Shamita Shetty In A Black Suit

Shamita Shetty was decked up in a black ethnic suit, which came from the label Aashirwad Creation. Her suit consisted of a sheer sleeved round-collar kurti, that was accentuated by intricate golden embroidered patterns. She teamed her kurti with matching bottoms and draped a same-patterned dupatta from the back. Shamita notched up her look with silver-toned pretty earrings and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a loose fishtail braid and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about these ethnic looks of Shamita Shetty? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Shamita Shetty!

Pic Credits: Shamita Shetty's Instagram