Meghan Markle's Potential D-Day Dress' Sketches Are Out!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, according to the updated reports, are getting married on May 19th and we cannot wait to see her decked up in a royal bridal costume.

While we all were fangirling on her engagement look and the expense behind it, another great news has come from the royal wedding diaries.

According to TMZ, the royal family has approached Israeli designer, Inbal Dror, for Meghan's bridal outfit's designs. The designer presented three different sketches of the royal bride-to-be's and those are stunning.

All of them have full sleeves, going by the royal family's traditions.