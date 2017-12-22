Meghan Markle Wore A $240 Dress For The Royal Christmas Party Lunch

Meghan Markle's engagement pictures are firing up the internet and fans are going ga-ga- over their official engagement photo shoot pictures.

Meghan was invited to the Christmas lunch party at the Victoria House by the royal family and this was the first time any fiance has been included in this party. The party has always been a private affair for the royal family.

We saw glimpses of Meghan while she arrived with Prince Harry, wearing a classy look book. At the royal family's lunch party, Meghan was wearing a black and white maxi dress from Self Portrait which according to sources was worth $240.

Along with the attire, she was wearing a pair of ear-drop diamond studs from Canadian designer Berges. Along with the style book, she was obviously flaunting the engagement ring.

At the party, among everybody we also spotted Princess Michael of Kent who wore a controversial racist brooch for the party. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Michael of Kent, Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin.

The brooch she was wearing is a part of Blackmoor Jewellery which suggests and encourages slavery.

She was wearing the brooch with a formal white suit.