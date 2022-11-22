Malaika Arora’s Edgy Jumpsuit Look Is Perfect For Experimenting With Monochrome Fashion, Pics! Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

The ever-stylish Malaika Arora always ensures to give a fashion dose with her experimentative sartorial choices. The diva never shies away from trying something new and making it a style statement with her on and off-screen looks. Malla recently shared an edgy look on her Insta that can be a perfect inspiration for your party style!

Image: Instagram

Read on to find out more about Malaika Arora's diva-like look:

Image: Instagram

Since this is the official season of parties and celebrations, you may be gearing up for some party-appropriate outfits. In case you want to ace your casual fashion and want to flaunt something beyond denim or skirts, then you need to look for perfect clothing choices. A jumpsuit is one of the chicest types of ensembles that is always in vogue and makes for chic party attire!

The pretty Malaika Arora served the perfect jumpsuit fashion inspiration by donning a black and white jumpsuit! Her favorite fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani curated this look for her by selecting a jumpsuit from the brand Safiyaa. Bollywood's yogini Malla carried off this black and white edgy jumpsuit look with utmost panache!

Image: Instagram

Speaking of this designer jumpsuit, firstly it appeared as something called "design perfection". Malla's jumpsuit was designed with a short top combined with loose-fit trousers. The silky ivory colour top featured a sleeveless style on one side and a dramatic cape-style sleeve on the other end. Also, the high-waisted black trousers provided a comfy and sharp look.

But what caught out attention in Malaika's jumpsuit outfit was the selective, restricted colours! The Black and white colour combination is considered to be a forever classic and these sharp contrast colours when juxtaposed together, always form an edgy look when flaunted with either outfits or accessories!

Image: Instagram

Malaika ensured to ace her chosen jumpsuit outfit with the correct set of accessories that included a statement golden ring, a mini handbag, and edgy pumps that added to her sharp, dramatic look.

To complement the monochromatic ensemble, Malaika opted for a matte makeup look that included contoured cheeks, winged liner, neutral eye shadow, curly lashes, and highlighted eyebrows. Ms. Arora opted for a brown tone neutral lip colour that added a colourful contrast to her neutral matte makeup. Finally, to complete her modern avatar, Malla styled her locks in a high wavy ponytail hairdo that simply justified her dramatic style in a jumpsuit outfit!