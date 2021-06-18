Huma Qureshi Inspires Us To Up Our Street-Style Fashion Game With 3 Awesome Sporty Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Huma Qureshi, who won us with her performance in Maharani and Army of the Dead, recently exuded sporty vibes with her three awesome athleisure outfits. She was styled by Mohit Rai and inspired us to take our sports-wear fashion, notches higher. She flaunted shorts set and two trackee sets, and we have decoded three outfits for those planning on investing in eye-catching outfits.

Huma Qureshi's Hot Pink Shorts Set

Huma Qureshi looked awesome in her shorts set that came from the label, Huemn. It was the Huemn Gorilla Insignia unisex Co-ords Set from the brand, which she wore. Her hot pink shorts set was crafted from 100 per cent cotton - terry. The sweatshirt of her attire features a handcrafted 3D embossed effect Huemn gorilla face. This attire of hers is priced at Rs. 15,000. Huma also carried a matching pouch bag with her in a cross-bodied style. She teamed her ensemble with white-hued sports shoes from Zara. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and the long middle-parted curled tresses completed her look.

Huma Qureshi's Green Tracksuit Set

Huma Qureshi also looked amazing in her green tracksuit set that came from H&M. Her attire was made from cotton and polyester, with the polyester content of the hoodie, recycled. Her co-ord set featured a hoodie with drawstring hood, low-dropped shoulders, long sleeves, and ribbed cuffs and hems. Her hoodie is priced at Rs. 1,299 and she paired it with matching sweatpants from the same brand. Huma paired her ensemble with white-hued sports shoes from Zara. She wore a smartwatch and accessorised her look with gold-toned chic hoops from Misho. The makeup was enhanced by muted-tones and the middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her look.

Huma Qureshi's Tie And Dye Set

Huma Qureshi inspired us with a street-style-perfect attire too with her tie and dye set that was from Zara. Her attire featured a full-sleeved sweatshirt and matching joggers. This outfit of hers was accentuated by green-hued tie and dye patterns, and she teamed her ensemble with white-hued sports shoes from Zara. Huma also wore a cap to accentuate her look. The makeup was highlighted by bronzed tones and muted-pink lip shade. The curly long tresses wrapped up her look.

Cover Picture Photographer Courtesy: Nupur Agarwal

Pictures Source: Instagram