Madhubala's 85th Birth Anniversary; A Style Icon Bollywood Would Never Forget

The Charmer In White

Madhubala's ethereal beauty was so transparent that there would be no one, irrespectivbe of gender, who would not be crushing over her. In this look, she wore a white dress with a dropped sleeve. The dress had tiny pink flowers attached on the neckline. The wide-rounded ear-studs sat right in place.

In Dainty Separates

Who knew that the plain mid-length sleeved top tucked in a pair of palazzos will be a comeback-style in the 21st century? Madhubala was one of the celebrities who often wore such a pair and started spreading this style statement nation wide.

Even if you look at the colour combination of lime yellow and light-tan palazzos, matched with white sandals and a plum lipstick, everything seems just so perfect here.

One-shoulders, Not A Current Trend?

While the milennials are going crazy over one-shoulders, this style was first seen worn by the 60s' Bolly diva, Madhubala, and she carried it so gracefully!

The pink one-shoulder gown with the diamond and kundan jewellery looked extremely stunning.

Carrying The Most Popular 60s Trend

If you search back at the most popular style statement of women in the 1960s, you would definitely end up finding the shirt with a midi match. Even in period films based at that time, women characters have been seen wearing a little baggi shirt tucked inside a midi skirt.

The Mughal-E-Azam Stunner

She became the lady of every man's dreams, as she donned Anarkali's royal style books for this legendary film of Bollywood. This still is from Mohe Panghat Pe, a song from the movie where she wore a golden yellow ghagra with royal jewellery. Apart from this look too, the other looks were pretty exquisite.

The On-Screen Magic

While we mention about Mughal-E-Azam, there were other movies too where this astounding and beautiful actress of Bollwyood donned several looks. From satin saries to pop-coloured outfits, she has always been updated with style during her reign in the tinsel town. She never stopped creating magic with her beauty, talent and style in some of the best created Bollywood movies.

The 'Mohe Panghat Pe' Mock

Last year, in the ending months, India's ace magazine, Filmfare, published a special edition where actress Sonam Kapoor was also seen donning Madhubala's looks, paying a tribute to many other historical fashion personalities.

From Mughal-E-Azam's 'Mohe Panghat Pe' snippet, Sonam adopted this look of Madhubala's while paying a tribute to the lady who is also called the 'The Venus of Indian Cinema'. Sonam too looked really pretty while trying to adopt her style.

The Exact Replica

While in the other look, Sonam was wearing a pink outfit, she was in a complete matching outfit, wearing a yellow dupatta and almost matching jewellery to complete her mock of the 'Mohe Panghat Pe' look.

Sonam is the only present-day actress who tried to adopt looks of Madhubala and carried it with her complete grace.

Madhubala was, is and will always be a style sensation in Bollywood and will forever be remembered for her acting skills, beauty, grace and fashion statement.