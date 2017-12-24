Krunal Pandya And His Would-Be Wife Pankhoori’s Pre-wedding Shoot Is Too Cool And Stylish

Cricketer Krunal Pandya and his long-time beau, Pankhoori Sharma are the next ones to tie the knot after Virat and Anushka.
Krunal shared their pre-wedding shoot pictures and those are adorable.
Monochrome Love
The entire shoot shot in monochrome and also black and white attires. Krunal and Pankhoori shot images in two sections. In one set of pictures, they were wearing total black attires while the other pictures in white attires.
Unconventional Series
The images totally are sassy and very unconventional. The theme of the photo shoot was cricket and both Krunal and Pankhoori used cricket props like a helmet, bat and also the World Cup Trophy.
Pankhuri’s Black Style
Pankhuri was wearing two different look books. In one of them, she was wearing a black top with black pants. The top had a deep crisscross knotted plunging neckline which made the look sexier. She also wore a cap in some of the pictures.
Pankhuri’s White Style
In another look, Pankhuri was wearing a chikankari top along with white trousers. This look was very smart and at the same time, very sassy too.
Krunal’s Black Style
Krunal looked like a dapper in his black outfit. He was wearing a formal black tuxedo suit and matched it totally with his bearded look.
Kruna’s White Style
In another look of Krunal, he was wearing a white suit and that too looked stunning on him. Along with the white suit, he wore a pair of sassy shades in some pictures.