Kiara Advani Sizzles In Pink High-Slit Dress As Bridesmaid At Sister’s Wedding! Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Kiara Advani has become a role model for all the upcoming bridesmaids with her cutout hot pink and fuchsia coloured dress at her sister Ishita's pre-wedding. A tropical mixed with trendy colour is what makes this outfit looks so great for the summer. Let's not waste any time and get into the details of the outfit she wore for the function.

The Cutout Dress:

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, this outfit is serving as the best bridesmaid look on the internet. Kiara Advani went for a tropical-themed based dress with a pink high slit cutout design from Monisha Jaising. This dress has different tones of colours used in the making which shows up in the recent pictures on Instagram as well. The high slit with one shoulder style, cutouts and midriff flossing is giving this outfit a trendy look for the summer. The fabric is lightweight and great for beach-themed parties just like this ceremony.

The Hair & Makeup:

Her hair has a side-partition with heavy curls and fits the outfit. The makeup is quite dewy with highlighted cheekbones, pink lip shade and soft brown eyeshadow with perfectly shaped brows.

Clear Heels & Gold Bracelet:

The heavy gold-toned bracelet and earrings were a perfect match to the pink dress. This gold tone just added an extra oomph to the outfit whereas the clear heels gave a trendy look. Since clear heels are such a staple piece that you could never go wrong with matching it with almost any outfit. If in doubt then get yourself a clear heel and you can match it with anything. This dress with her statement items just looked so out of the world.

Don't you feel like Kiara Advani is giving us some major trendy bridesmaid vibe? If yes, then do comment below whether you would want to rock the same style outfit at the wedding.

Image Credit: Instagram