Karishma Tanna Can Blow Your Minds Off With Her Party-wear Photo Shoot

TV actor Karishma Tanna looks HOT in her latest Photoshoot

Indian television stunner Karishma Tanna was a part of an exclusive photo shoot recently and she totally stunned us with her dual look books and the oh-so-amazing poses.

She wore two different outfits for the shoot and carried both of them equally with perfection. Just like we have been telling, sequin is the best party style for this season and this got proven again, as Karishma carried the two sizzling sequin outfits for the shoot.

One wine-red and another black dress, both of the outfits looked pretty amazing on the actress. While the red dress was short and had a sexy plunging neckline, the black dress had a boat neck with dramatic ruffled sleeves and hemline.

Look at all the pictures from the shoot and also tell us about your favourite look out of the two.