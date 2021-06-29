Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Prove Black Is The Ultimate Party Hue With Their Dresses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The most fashionable siblings of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor arrived in style for Manish Malhotra's lunch party. The gorgeous divas flaunted black outfits and made us realise that black is the ultimate party colour and there's no other colour that can quite beat this hue. They looked smart in their respective outfits and so, if you are looking for party-wear goals, Kareena and Karisma are here to give you goals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Black Dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked smart in her sleeveless black-hued midi dress. It was a bodycon dress that she wore and carried it ever so confidently. She paired her dress with printed yellow sandals, which went well with her dress. She accessorised her look with chic bracelets and carried a sturdy brown purse with her. Her makeup was light and the bun hairdo was impeccably made. She completed her look with a plain black mask.

Karisma Kapoor's Black Dress

As for Karisma Kapoor, she opted for a light and summery black dress. The actress looked gorgeous in her dress that was round-necked with kaftan-style sleeves. Her dress featured sheer accents and accentuated by subtle patterns. She teamed her dress with strappy black sandals and carried a smart chic purse with her. Karisma accessorised her look with a watch and sunglasses, which went well with her look. She wore a blue mask and the bun hairdo rounded out her avatar.

So, whose black dress did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.