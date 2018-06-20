Kamya Panjabi's Eye-Catching Sari Will Give You Brand New Sari Goals

Kamya Panjabi did what a very few divas did at the Gold Awards 2018. Well, she donned a sari and gave us brand new sari goals. The actress, who has also appeared in 'Bigg Boss' along with Gauhar Khan, looked oh-so stunning in her sari that we went gaga over her.

Accentuated by intricate silver floral work, her stunning sari was sexy as hell and she was totally beaming. We absolutely adored her in this traditional outfit that was draped to perfection and perfectly carved out her slender frame.

Kamya's sari was dipped in a classic white shade, but the shimmery silver border made it look so outstanding. We admired how her simple sari stole the thunder of every other diva present at the event. Her sari was quite revealing, but she didn't seem to mind that at all. In fact, she raised the hotness quotient and elevated her style game with this attire.

We thought her soft golden-hued blouse was a brave choice and enhanced the look of her sari. Her blouse was sleeveless and boasted sartorial cuts. We are also glad that Kamya didn't wear any neckpiece, as it wouldn't have suited her at all. Moreover, she flaunted her earrings, as she sported enormous tribal-inspired jhumkis.

Her makeup was on the heavier side, but the diva looked like a goddess. She let her long hair do all the talking by keeping it loose and straight.

We for sure couldn't keep our eyes off Kamya Panjabi. She is our best dressed celeb of the day and makes us want to wear a sari right now.