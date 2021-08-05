On Kajol’s Birthday, Her 5 Stunning Saree Looks For Some Saree Inspiration Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kajol is one of the strongest performers in the Hindi film industry with a number of superhit movies to her credit. She is a versatile actress but she is also a fashion enthusiast too. Kajol is particularly a saree enthusiast. Born on 5 August 1974, today on her birthday, we have curated 5 saree looks for you. So, let's decode her saree looks for some saree fashion inspiration.

Photographer Courtesy: Ridhika Mehra

Kajol's Elaborate Maroon Saree

Kajol looked awesome in her elaborate saree that came from RI Ritu Kumar. Her saree was maroon in colour and featured gold-toned motifs and intricate embellished detailing on the border. It was beautifully draped saree that she teamed with a matching maroon velvet blouse. Styled by Radhika Mehra, her look was accentuated by heavy gemstone neckpiece and dainty bangles. Her jewellery was from the label, Joolry. The makeup was highlighted by glossy red lip shade, pink eye shadow and mascara, and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Kajol's Nature-Inspired Blue Saree

Kajol looked smart in her nature-inspired blue saree that came from the label, Torani. Her saree was sky-blue in colour with multi-hued nature accents. The border was enhanced by chevron patterns and she paired it with a matching sleeveless blue blouse that went well with her saree. She notched up her look with a dazzling choker and dainty bangles. Her jewellery came from Ritika Sachdeva and Curio Cottage. The makeup was highlighted by vibrant pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and pink eye shadow and kohl. The impeccable bun completed her look.

Kajol's Plain Mustard Saree

Kajol looked amazing in her saree that was mustard-yellow saree that came from the label, Manish Malhotra. She wore a saree that was impeccably-pleated and draped and she paired her saree with a matching blouse. The border of her saree and blouse was highlighted by embellished border. She carried a golden potli bag that was from The Pink Potli. The heavy gold temple jewellery came from the label Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and a bindi. The middle-parted ponytail was sindoor-clad and that rounded out her look.

Kajol's Green And White Saree

Kajol looked impressive in her saree that she wore for an event. She looked gorgeous in her saree that was lime-green in colour and featured white-hued chikankari detailing. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless white blouse that went well with her saree look. Styled by Aastha Sharma, she accessorised her look with a dainty neckpiece and the makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The long tresses completed her avatar.

Kajol's Pink And Red Saree

Kajol looked pretty as ever in her pink saree that was enhanced by white-toned patterns and featured a red floral border. She paired her saree with a red patterned border, which went well with her saree. Her saree was designed by Tarun Tahiliani and she notched up her look with a heavy gold neckpiece from Joyalukkas. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. She also wore a tiny bindi and the gajra-adorned bun wrapped up her look.

So, which saree look of Kajol did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Kajol!