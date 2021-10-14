Durga Puja And Dussehra 2021: Kajol Has Some Major Saree Goals For All Those Looking Forward To Dressing Up Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With a few days left for Durga Puja and Dussehra, you would be looking forward to some festive saree goals. If you want some saree inspiration, here is Kajol inspiring you with her exquisite sarees. Her jewellery game was also strong and the makeup looks were on-point. So, here are some saree looks from Kajol's wardrobe that will keep you inspired.

Photographer Courtesy: Ridhika Mehra

1. Kajol's Navy Blue And Gold Saree

For those who want to play with colour-blocks and look elegant, drape a saree like Kajol's. The actress wore a navy-blue saree that was accentuated by intricate gold-toned leaf patterns and embellished jewelled-toned border. She paired her saree with a sleeveless complementing blouse and accessorised her look with pearl earrings that went well with her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and impeccably-applied kohl with nude-toned eye shadow. A tiny bindi upped her ethnic look and she completed her look with a middle-parted ponytail.

Photographer Courtesy: Ridhika Mehra

2. Kajol's Red And Pink Saree

Kajol looked gorgeous in her red and pink saree that was designed by Punit Balana. It was a well-draped saree that was enhanced by red scalloped border and she teamed her saree with a sleeveless red blouse that was marked by embroidered accents. Her potli bag with tassels was also from the same designer. As for her jewellery, she elevated her style quotient with green bangles, a statement ring, and gold and emerald neckpiece. The makeup was enhanced by matte-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. A tiny green bindi spruced up her avatar. The middle-parted bun rounded out her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

3. Kajol's Lemon Yellow And Ivory Saree

Kajol exuded traditional vibes with her lemon-yellow and ivory saree. Her saree was enhanced by ivory hue and featured a yellow border. The saree was pleated impeccably and she teamed her saree with a beige-hued half-sleeved blouse that contrasted her saree. She also paired her ensemble with a pair of brown block heels and this time, upped her style quotient with a pair of dazzling jhumkis. The makeup was marked by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The middle-parted long tresses completed her avatar.

Picture Source: Instagram

4. Kajol's Golden And Red Saree

Kajol wore a golden saree that was subtly-done and she tied her saree impeccably and she teamed her saree with a red half-sleeved blouse. It was a great colour-contrast and she accessorised her look with a heavy and elaborate gold choker, striking jhumkis, complementing bangles, and an intricately-done ring. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and a smokey kohl with mascara. The mogra-adorned bun rounded out her look.

So, which outfit of Kajol did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.