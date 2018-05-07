Just In: Deepika All Casual At Pre-Met Gala 2018 Bash

While PeeCee confirmed that she would be attending the Met Gala this year, Deepika however kept mum on this topic. So, we assumed that Deepika might not be attending the fashion's most exclusive event this year.

However, the 'Padmaavat' star gave us a surprise when we were least expecting it. And that too just a few hours before the Met Gala 2018!

Dippy is attending the event again along with Piggy Chops. And with this news, she has doubled our excitement level!

Priyanka flaunted her invitation card on Instagram but Deepika announced her Met Gala attendance by stylishly making appearance at the Pre-Met Gala bash, held in New York.

She was seen sporting a black tank top and teamed it with a blue high-waist flared jeans and a long overcoat. Dippy was also seen hugging and posing with the celebrity hairstylist, Harry Josh at the event.

She definitely rocked the casual look but what remains to be seen is what she will be wearing for the main soiree.

Last year, Dippy looked exceptionally pretty but her dress was a little off for the event. The actress wore a Tommy Hilfiger ivory-satin backless gown. She also accessorized her attire with a floral headband and matching earrings but the usually-dressed-to-the-T, Dippy couldn't steal the thunder with this look.

She invited a number of trolls for her outfit, particularly one coming from an Instagram user Melvin Fenty, who posted a picture of Deepika's dress and compared it to Met Gala's theme expected avant-garde dresses, saying, "What the #MetGala theme was VS how everyone showed up."

And the post became mainly popular because @badgalriri or famously known as Rihanna liked that Insta update. Too bad!

Well, we hope this time Deepika steps out of her comfort zone and makes the trollers shut up with her dress.

All the best to Dippy!

Tune in to Boldsky, for more updates on the Met Gala 2018.