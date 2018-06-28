John Abraham's Cool Outfit Proves That He Is The Most Relatable Star Ever

John Abraham is really inspiring us with his stellar performances on-screen. Over the years, John has taken a U-turn from playing those massy characters and instead has started doing some meaty roles. He has portrayed the roles of very nuanced and layered characters and done it so well that we are head over heels in love with him.

After his awe-worthy performance in 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran', John Abraham graced the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, 'Satyamev Jayate'. While his movie graph has drastically changed but John's fashion sense has not changed even a bit and we love it. He is still the cool biker dude that women are so crazy about and men look up to.

John's style sense is very casual and relatable. And he proved that again at this event when he sported a white tee and paired it with a dark blue-hued denim shirt and even darker denim jeans. His shirt was folded and his top buttons were unbuttoned.

John completed his hot avatar with white sports shoes and a sports watch was the only accessory that he sported.

Well, John clearly doesn't like it complicated. He has a very rooted style sense that we all admire. We wish John best of luck for his movie and hope he keeps on inspiring us much more with his rocking fashion statements.