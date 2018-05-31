Jim Sarbh Can Really Teach You How To Rock The Casual Look Glamorously

And we were just now thinking that what is cooking up with Jim Sarbh and what song is he listening to at the moment? And guess what, this highly talented actor at that instant Instagrammed his picture and he was listening to an R & B song (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher' by Jackie Wilson.

But what was he wearing that caught our attention? Though, we must say that Jim almost always dons interesting catchy outfits and manages to attract us like a moth to a flame. Be it his charm on-screen or off-screen, Jim never fails to woo the ladies.

This time, he showed us his not-so-serious avatar by donning a humble (not-so-humble) shirt and jeans. The actor, who has his movie 'Sanju' coming up, donned a Maya ne Banaya outfit. And trust us, we couldn't stop ourselves from looking at him.

Comfortably sitting in a wrought-iron chair, the 'Padmaavat' actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in his printed purple, golden, and green collared shirt. The waves-print on his shirt most definitely had a positive psychedelic effect on us. And we so want to buy his very same shirt, which he paired it with black coloured denims. Now that was an awesome colour-coordination. Jim completed his look with black-hued hiking shoes.

Jim really knows how to make casual look glam. Dear men, you all should be taking style lessons from the debonair Jim Sarbh. We really loved his cool psychedelic avatar, did you too? Let us know that in the comments section.