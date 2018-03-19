If You Haven't Seen Lisa's Recent Images, You Have Seen Nothing!

They say 'Age is just a number' and Lisa Haydon is proving just that, one picture at a time. It would not be wrong to say that currently, she is Bollywood's hottest mom. The model-turned actress has kept challenging the societal stereotypes with her pictures on social media and she set Instagram on fire, yet again, with her latest swimsuit pics.

In a black swimsuit, the 'Queen' actress is seen riding a bi-cycle on a beach and it's hard for us to fathom how she maintains that perfectly toned yet curvy body. The 31-year-old actress is turning hotter by the day and fans would die to get some tips from her.

Her other swimsuit pictures are also equally stunning and will make you feel miserable for not hitting the gym. Lisa shocked her fans and Bollywood alike, when she returned to that perfect shape days after she gave birth to her first child.

From sharing beautiful bikini pics, flaunting her baby bump, to the breastfeeding pic and then she went on a rampage of sharing some of her hottest pics. And do we need to mention, how she completely floored us with those platinum blonde tresses?

Well, there's no end to her beauty and hotness. As of now, check out these crazy hot images.