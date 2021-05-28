Maharani Promotions: Huma Qureshi’s Mirror-Work Suit Is Ideal For Festive Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Huma Qureshi has been doing the promotional rounds of Maharani and flaunting gorgeous outfits. With her latest attire, the Army of the Dead actress gave us a traditional break and looked elegant. Styled by Who Wore What When, Huma sported an ivory and silver churidar set. Her styling was done delicately and Huma in her ethnic suit left us with festive outfit goals.

Huma wore a kurta set from the label, Gopi Vaid. Her attire featured a flared anarkali kurta that was accentuated by intricate silver mirror-work and gota appliqué detailing on a pristine white base. The embellished work on the hem also added to the maximalist touch. The kurta was enhanced by gathered and pleated bodice, and she wore a matching dupatta. She teamed it with white churidaars, which went well with her half-sleeved kurta. The actress also paired her ensemble with silver flats from Aprajita Toor that complemented her attire.

Her jewellery game was strong with emerald and diamond jewellery. The statement earrings and delicate bangle upped her ethnic look. Her jewellery came from the label Vandals at Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The makeup was beautifully done with green nail paint, pink eye shadow, contoured cheekbones, and matte dark pink lip shade. The side-parted highlighted softly-curled tresses rounded out her look. Huma Qureshi looked stunning. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur