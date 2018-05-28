Hina Khan's Arabic Look Failed To Impress Us

Bigg Boss 11 runner-up, Hina Khan, usually looks very stylish and elegant, but this particular picture of hers disappointed us. The gorgeous actress, who wooed us with her distinctive fashion statements in Bigg Boss and on a number of occasions post the reality TV series, was looking as dull as a dishwater in her latest Instagram post.

We thought Hina was trying too hard to nail the sexy Arabic look and well, she failed there. For the shoot, she sported a customised golden glittery skirt by Aaryaa By Kashveen Kohli and teamed it with a black and white embellished blouse. Yes, she tried to flaunt her athletic figure, but we also felt that the attire was unable to accentuate her lithe frame.

Hina's hair accessory, her wavy hairdo, and her black shimmery sandals were not at all pleasing and she did not seem to pose effortlessly with it. It seemed as if she was not very comfortable and that the whole look was not coming off naturally to her. We thought the attire was still okay but it was Hina herself, who couldn't pull it off well.

However, we can say that not always can you manage to look stunning, and sometimes your attire can misfire too. We love Hina Khan and we are waiting for her to inspire us again with her beautiful outfits.