And The Style Icon Of The Year Is…

Posted By: Ankita
Fashion

We weren't yet done talking about the flamboyant appearances at the 2018 Oscars red carpet and now, we have Bollywood to sweep us off our foot. We are talking about yesterday's Hello Hall Of Fame Awards. The star-studded event grabbed all headlines today, as our Bollywood stars left no stone unturned to put forward their most fashionable foot.

The Bollywood beauties turned up in gorgeous gowns and the gentlemen carried that suave look with utmost grace. Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, SRK and Sidharth Malhotra were our favourites from the event.

Find the full list of winners below:

Shahid Kapoor: Critics Best Actor of the Year
Sidharth Malhotra: Most Stylish Man of the Year Award
Kriti Sanon: Style Icon of the Year
Karan Johar: Most Versatile Personality of the Year
Deepika Padukone: Entertainer of the Year (Female)
Gauri Khan: Excellence in Design Award
Rekha: Cinematic Icon of the Year Award
Ranveer Singh: Entertainer of the Year (Male)
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev: Outstanding Personality of the Year
Rajkummar Rao: Popular Choice
Shweta Nanda: Stylish Woman of The Year

