10 Looks That Prove Alia Is The Fashion Icon Young Women Need

1. The Hollywood Look

This recent look of Alia had the Internet gasping for breath. The huge collared overcoat and her flowing brown tresses makes her look like a Hollywood diva.

2. The Butterfly Look

Oldie but goldie. This old pic of Alia is the perfect inspiration for teenagers who want to keep it casual and stylish at the same time. This is one uber stylish hairstyle!

3. The Formal Look

This dope formal look is perfect for young office-goers. Meeting, corporate events, etc., let Alia teach you how to slay in formals.

4. The Combo Look

Or in a combination of formal and casual. Here, she teams up a casual denim with a formal shrug and completes the look with a messy ponytail and pointed ballerinas. This look is to die for!

5. The Elegant Look

It's hard to take ones eyes off her in this pic. She looks like a dream in this flowy red gown coupled with dark red lips and a clean top knot. This is a perfect mixture of elegance and sexy.

6. The Traditional Look

Now, who can forget this look of hers from the Lakme Fashion Week. In a netted Manish Malhotra lehenga and minimalistic makeup, Alia owned the ramp and the entire nation just kept staring, as she made way to their heart from the ramp.

7. The Cool Chic Look

Alia Bhatt's airport looks have set a benchmark for casual fashion. Every time she is at the airport, she makes sure to look her casual best. But according to us, this is her best from the lot. It's tough to beat her when it comes to confidence and style.

8. The Dreamy Look

And this one! Her dewy skin, unkohled eyes and, of course, the sparkling gown. Who says fairies don't exist in real life!

9. The Sexy Look

A complete contrast from the previous one, Alia is a bombshell in this look! Ask Alia how to ace the sultry look and the colour game.

10. The Go-To Look

This is another perfect contrast of colours and makeup. Casual hangout, movie dates, day parties on your schedule? Then, choose this ensemble without a second thought.

Happy Birthday Alia! Be the sunshine you are!