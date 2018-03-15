10 Looks That Prove Alia Is The Fashion Icon Young Women Need

There are very few actresses in the Hindi film industry who can pull both cute and hot with perfection and Alia Bhatt tops the list. On her 25th birthday, let's check out some of her best looks that floored all of us. The 'Highway' actress rose to stardom very quickly, thanks to her matchless acting skills and uber-cool fashion sense.
She has managed to secure a huge fan base and is a social media star with over 20 million followers on Instagram and another 16+ million on Twitter. And she knows just how to keep them in awe of her. Right from her first film, the cute and bubbly teenager with some killer confidence and fashion sense became a rage among young girls. Whatever she wore went into the must-have list of millions of her girl fans.
This is probably because Ms. Bhatt never overdoes style. She knows how to strike the perfect balance when it comes to her outfits, accessories and makeup for different occasions. Here are some of Alia's best looks that could inspire an entire generation.
1. The Hollywood Look
This recent look of Alia had the Internet gasping for breath. The huge collared overcoat and her flowing brown tresses makes her look like a Hollywood diva.
2. The Butterfly Look
Oldie but goldie. This old pic of Alia is the perfect inspiration for teenagers who want to keep it casual and stylish at the same time. This is one uber stylish hairstyle!
3. The Formal Look
This dope formal look is perfect for young office-goers. Meeting, corporate events, etc., let Alia teach you how to slay in formals.
4. The Combo Look
Or in a combination of formal and casual. Here, she teams up a casual denim with a formal shrug and completes the look with a messy ponytail and pointed ballerinas. This look is to die for!
5. The Elegant Look
It's hard to take ones eyes off her in this pic. She looks like a dream in this flowy red gown coupled with dark red lips and a clean top knot. This is a perfect mixture of elegance and sexy.
6. The Traditional Look
Now, who can forget this look of hers from the Lakme Fashion Week. In a netted Manish Malhotra lehenga and minimalistic makeup, Alia owned the ramp and the entire nation just kept staring, as she made way to their heart from the ramp.
7. The Cool Chic Look
Alia Bhatt's airport looks have set a benchmark for casual fashion. Every time she is at the airport, she makes sure to look her casual best. But according to us, this is her best from the lot. It's tough to beat her when it comes to confidence and style.
8. The Dreamy Look
And this one! Her dewy skin, unkohled eyes and, of course, the sparkling gown. Who says fairies don't exist in real life!
9. The Sexy Look
A complete contrast from the previous one, Alia is a bombshell in this look! Ask Alia how to ace the sultry look and the colour game.
10. The Go-To Look
This is another perfect contrast of colours and makeup. Casual hangout, movie dates, day parties on your schedule? Then, choose this ensemble without a second thought.
Happy Birthday Alia! Be the sunshine you are!
