Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Style Evolution Of The Bollywood Badshah Over The Years

Biker Jacket Image: Pinterest From his debut Hindi movie Deewana to iconic hits like Darr, DDLJ, and more; SRK sported various casual looks in biker jackets. The Pathaan movie star featured many stylish looks wherein he layered tees and casual shirts with macho biker jackets. And the interesting part is The biker jackets are considered to be a timeless piece of ensemble and make a classic choice to upscale the casual look.

Sporty Casuals Image: Pinterest His on-screen character of Rahul from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai allowed SRK to experiment with a sporty, athleisure look. From oversized jackets, fitted tees, and cargo pants, to sneakers, Shah Rukh Khan served as a major style inspiration for youth to look cool and casual in the 90s.

Layered Outfits Image: Pinterest From his on-screen and off-screen looks, one thing is certain SRK loves to layer his outfits. Most of his casual attires are often layered with casual jackets, scarves, and more. The biggest takeaway from SRK's layered outfits is that one can elevate the simple jeans and tee look with a smart jacket, coat, or even a comfy scarf.

Checkered Shirts Image: Pinterest If you follow SRK on his Insta or catch up with the latest news related to King khan, you may notice that he has a special liking for checkered pattern outfits. On various occasions, SRK was seen flaunting the classic checks, and plaid pattern via casual and formal wear.

Indian Ethnic Image: Pinterest Be it western or Indian, there is no style that SRK can't pull off. Shah Rukh Khan has a fair share of ethnic looks to his credit wherein he has flaunted stunning ethnic attires wearing sherwanis, pathani suits, kurta sets, and more.