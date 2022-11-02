Just In
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Style Evolution Of The Bollywood Badshah Over The Years
Self-made, charming, and an actor par excellence, SRK is truly the 'King of Bollywood'! He is not just a Hindi film actor but also a brand who continues to rule the cine industry like no other. And speaking of his style, from giving some major fashion inspirations with his iconic films to his off-screen looks, Shah Rukh Khan's style can be called classic and effortless!
Image: Pinterest
On his birthday today 2nd November, we have decoded SRK's style evolution over the years:
Biker Jacket
Image: Pinterest
From his debut Hindi movie Deewana to iconic hits like Darr, DDLJ, and more; SRK sported various casual looks in biker jackets. The Pathaan movie star featured many stylish looks wherein he layered tees and casual shirts with macho biker jackets. And the interesting part is The biker jackets are considered to be a timeless piece of ensemble and make a classic choice to upscale the casual look.
Sporty Casuals
Image: Pinterest
His on-screen character of Rahul from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai allowed SRK to experiment with a sporty, athleisure look. From oversized jackets, fitted tees, and cargo pants, to sneakers, Shah Rukh Khan served as a major style inspiration for youth to look cool and casual in the 90s.
Layered Outfits
Image: Pinterest
From his on-screen and off-screen looks, one thing is certain SRK loves to layer his outfits. Most of his casual attires are often layered with casual jackets, scarves, and more. The biggest takeaway from SRK's layered outfits is that one can elevate the simple jeans and tee look with a smart jacket, coat, or even a comfy scarf.
Checkered Shirts
Image: Pinterest
If you follow SRK on his Insta or catch up with the latest news related to King khan, you may notice that he has a special liking for checkered pattern outfits. On various occasions, SRK was seen flaunting the classic checks, and plaid pattern via casual and formal wear.
Indian Ethnic
Image: Pinterest
Be it western or Indian, there is no style that SRK can't pull off. Shah Rukh Khan has a fair share of ethnic looks to his credit wherein he has flaunted stunning ethnic attires wearing sherwanis, pathani suits, kurta sets, and more.
Classy Suits
Image: Pinterest
If the words dapper and smart had a face, it would be none other than SRK! In formal suits, tuxedos that comprise a formal shirt, button-down waistcoat, fitted trousers, and additional accessories like a pocket square, broach, etc serve as a style guide to all those who wish to ace the formal wear look.
