Alia Bhatt’s Then And Now Pictures In Cute Beach Wear Is Winning The Social Media Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alia Bhatt's then and now picture is winning the social media. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram feed to post two pictures - one was her latest picture and the other image of hers was from childhood days. In both the pictures, she was posed on the beach, and in cute printed outfits. So, we have decoded both the outfits of hers for some fashion inspiration.

In the picture from childhood days of hers, Alia looked adorable in her sleeveless blue dress with pink sea-inspired patterns. The wind-swept hairdo completed her look. In the other picture, she was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and dressed in cute co-ords set from Ed-a-Mamma. Alia Bhatt is the brand ambassador of the label and she wore a sleeveless top and matching shorts from the brand. Her attire was splashed in yellow hue with yellow and pink floral accents.

Alia Bhatt also upped her style quotient with an ivory bucket hat that was enhanced by floral accents. She also accessorised her look with hoops and the makeup was highlighted by natural-pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle eye makeup. The copper-streaked tresses rounded out her look. Well, with this outfit of hers, Alia gave us a beach outfit goal. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Instagram