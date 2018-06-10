From Salman To Katrina, Who Wore What At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party

For tinsel town there's no celebration as merry as Baba Siddique's Iftar party. And well, the biggest names from the Indian film fraternity grace this occasion. From Salman to Shah Rukh Khan, this party is a heaven of a star-studded gala.

Marked by gaiety and high traditional fashion, we love this glittering soirée because we get to create a bucket list of ethnic wear goals. This time celebs were spotted wearing icy shades, darker hues, and a lot of whites and blues. The men from B-town wore minimally done attires. If Salman opted for an all-black formal look then Anil Kapoor paired his cool blue kurta with denim jeans.

But let us also find out that what your favourite celebs wore for the grand Iftar party: