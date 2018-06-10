From Salman To Katrina, Who Wore What At Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party

For tinsel town there's no celebration as merry as Baba Siddique's Iftar party. And well, the biggest names from the Indian film fraternity grace this occasion. From Salman to Shah Rukh Khan, this party is a heaven of a star-studded gala.
Marked by gaiety and high traditional fashion, we love this glittering soirée because we get to create a bucket list of ethnic wear goals. This time celebs were spotted wearing icy shades, darker hues, and a lot of whites and blues. The men from B-town wore minimally done attires. If Salman opted for an all-black formal look then Anil Kapoor paired his cool blue kurta with denim jeans.
But let us also find out that what your favourite celebs wore for the grand Iftar party:
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
Related Articles
- A List Of Many Fashion Moments When B'Day Girl Sonam Made Our Eyes Pop Out
- Kajol's Classy Jumpsuit Is The Most Comfy Monsoon Trend
- Suhana's 'Never-Before-Seen' Sexy Avatar Proves That She Can Pull Off Any Look With Ease
- Woah! Check Out The Latest Hot And Stylish Pics Of Aalia Furniturewalla
- We Are Obsessing Over Shamita Shetty's Look At A Launch Event
- Kriti Sanon's Blue Dress Is What We All Are Dying To Wear