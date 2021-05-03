Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports New Zealand replace England to become top-ranked ODI side after annual update; India slip to third
- Movies Kkusum Actor & Pharma Firm COO Anuj Saxena Arrested For Allegedly Duping Investors Of Rs 141 Crore
- News COVID-19: Madhya Pradesh declares journalists as 'frontline workers'
- Technology Important Things To Keep In Mind Before Buying Pulse Oximeters
- Automobiles Bajaj Auto Trademarks Fluor & Fluir Names In India: Could It Be An Electric Two-Wheeler?
- Finance Old Taxation versus New Taxation Regime: Which To Go For?
- Education AP Intermediate Exams 2021 Postponed After High Court Intervention
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In May
Fabric Of The Season: Cotton - Here’s How You Can Rock Your Look At Different Occasions During Summer
May is the that month of the year when spring season is just about to end while summers are ready to raise the temperature. To survive through this season, it is very important to choose the right clothing style and fabric. The fabric should be such that is light-weight, breathable, and makes you sweat less. Well, cotton is considered as the best fabric of the season as it keeps the body cool and prevents infections. Now you must be wondering that choosing the other fabric might spoil your style game since you will have to keep your favourite leather jackets and silk sarees away. But do you know there are so many stylish cotton outfits that you can slay during this season and make your stand out? To prove our point, we have come with 6 different outfits, inspired from Bollywood celebrities, which you can rock at different occasions during this season. Take a look.
1. Maxi Dress For Casual Day Outs
What better dress than an easy-breezy dress to slay during summer and what better easy-breezy dress than a maxi for casual day outs. Whether you're stepping out for a lunch date or for shopping, a flared maxi dress is what you can pick to beat the heat outside. Since tie and dye prints are the major trend these days, just like Karishma Tanna, you can dress up in such kind of pretty maxis. Team your look with flip flops or flats and you're all set for a non-hectic day.
2. Mini Floral Dress For Parties
Sometimes, you have to attend a get-together while sometimes you are invited to a birthday bash, parties are always endless. Most of us prefer mini dresses or skirt-tops, be it for day or night parties. So, why not bring those cool floral patterns back in the trend and make yourself stand out. If you're attending a day party, go for light colours floral printed dresses while for the night parties, you can for bright colours like red, blue, purple, etc. Don't forget to wear your favourite pair of heels and those pretty earrings.
3. Baggy Jeans-Top/Shirt For Airport
Travelling in summer can sometimes be challenging, especially when your outfit pick is not right. So, before you head towards the airport, make sure you have put on the clothes that are comfortable and little loose-fitting. A cotton shirt/tee with baggy jeans makes for the perfect travel-friendly summer outfit and for the inspiration, we have Sonam Kapoor's easy and cool look. Shoes or sneakers might get sweaty so instead go for flat sandals. Accessorise your look with stylish sunglasses.
4. Shirt And Trousers For Official Meetings
Whether you're called to office for an important meeting or have to attend it via Zoom call, meetings have become a part of our daily routine. If you're looking to impress your boss, your clothes should be a little formal, a little casual, sober, and not too much fashionable. A shirt, teamed up with trousers, could be an ideal outfit for all kind of official meetings. Wrap up your look with a ponytail and a lipstick.
5. Kurta-Palazzo Set For Festivals
While ethnics are the best outfits for festivals, kurta-palazzo could be your go-to festive look for this summer season. Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan, pick a long, printed kurta that is not too tight and breathable and comfy. Pair it with palazzo instead of churidars as the loose-fitting quality of palazzo makes it easy and comfortable wear. Spruce up your look with light-weight earrings like studs or hoops, so that you find it easy to carry.
6. Saree For Family Functions/Formal Events
There are varieties of cotton sarees you can pick, to flaunt during this summer season. While the plain sarees with dark-toned border along with a classy handbag can be your formal look, easy-breezy printed sarees can be worn during small family functions. If you are looking for inspiration, you must definitely peek at Kangana Ranaut's wardrobe as she has a lot of beautiful cotton sarees that are ideal for different places and occasions.
So, are you ready to beat the heat in style? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram