Divyanka Tripathi Will Teach You How To Make Heads Turn With This Simple Attire

Classics are classics for a reason! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made us repeat this line yet again because of her timeless elegant style. The 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' actor, known for her sartorial style statements, paired the always-in-fashion outfit pieces.

She took to Instagram to share her cute picture and appropriately captioned it as, "Mumbai's too hot....so let's play it cool!" The actress not only played it cool but also made us realize as to why we lack such an outfit in our collection.

So, what did she wear that caught our attention, you ask? In the tinsel-town world, where everyone wants to look as unconventional as they could, Divyanka opted for a pristine white cotton dress and teamed it with a short blue-coloured quintessential denim jacket.

Her dress mirrored the fashion sensibilities of the early 80s. It featured a subtle crochet work at the end and well that accentuated her plain white dress. She accessorized her dress with silver sneakers, which looked so awesome and perfect with her ensemble. Yes, we are also crushing on her shoes!

The diva wore a ponytail and kept her makeup natural. Well, Divyanka definitely didn't need any highlighter or smoky eyes after that heart-melting smile of hers.

We think Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya gave the girl-next-door look a very adorable and sporty touch. Don't you ladies want her attire in your closet too?