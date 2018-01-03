Just In
- 3 hrs ago Malaika Arora Glams Up In Shimmering Eye Shadow And Matte Pink Lipstick; Get The Look In Just Few Steps!
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 19 May 2021
- 16 hrs ago World AIDS Vaccine Day 2021: HIV Vaccine Myths And Facts
- 19 hrs ago Stay-At-Home Fashion Diaries: Huma Qureshi Shows Us How To Flaunt Simple Outfits Fashionably
Don't Miss
- News COVID-19: How to do breathing exercise to make lungs strong
- Education CG Board 10th Result 2021: How To Download Marksheet?
- Movies Anil Kapoor Shares Beautiful Anniversary Wish For Wife Sunita, Calls Her The 'Bedrock' Of His Life
- Sports Kuldeep Yadav vaccination controversy: Kanpur authorities launch probe
- Finance How To Make TDS Payment Online On Or Before May 31, 2021?
- Technology Poco M3 Pro 5G Design And Pricing Leak Ahead Of Launch: What to Expect?
- Automobiles Bajaj Auto Extends Free Service Period In India Due To Coronavirus Lockdown
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Assam In May 2021
Divyanka Tripathi's New Year's Eve Style Was On Point
While most stars from the tinsel town were seen at beaches and hill stations for spending their New Year's eve, actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya decided to start their year while touring in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Divyanka has always been specific about her style statement and this time too, she was quite stylish at her Dubai and Abu Dhabi tour.
The Latest Outfit
The couple was seen in Abu Dhabi, posing in stylish avatars. Divyanka shared a picture with her latest look where she looked unconventional and very pretty.
She was wearing a blue-coloured full-length outfit which had a hoody attached with it. She was wearing the outfit with a pair of rounded sunglasses.
Accessories And Makeup
Divyanka's outfit matched her dainty accessories. She was wearing a tiny rounded earring which was matched with the classy outfit. She was wearing a pretty light makeup with some minute eye detailing and pink lipstick.
Selfie Maniac
Divyanka clicked many selfies with her husband and friends from their Dubai trip, carrying different style books. From the two selfies that Divyanka had shared on her Instagram page, she was wearing one blak lace top and another floral printed white top. She was looking pretty in both.
Hosting OOTD
Divyanka is also into hosting events and she maintains her style statement in all places. She recently hosted an event in Pattaya and carried an incredible style book. She was wearing a sizzling blue and silver outfit from the Sharad Raghav Label and matched it with dangling earrings.
Casual-ing It Enough
Divyanka manages to carry her casuals pretty well and for her another recent trip to Goa, she shared an amazing vibrant style book. She was wearing a blue top with black skinny pants. She carried the look with sexy aviators and dainty ear-tops.