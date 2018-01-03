Divyanka Tripathi's New Year's Eve Style Was On Point Bollywood Wardrobe Dona Dey

While most stars from the tinsel town were seen at beaches and hill stations for spending their New Year's eve, actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya decided to start their year while touring in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Divyanka has always been specific about her style statement and this time too, she was quite stylish at her Dubai and Abu Dhabi tour.

The Latest Outfit The couple was seen in Abu Dhabi, posing in stylish avatars. Divyanka shared a picture with her latest look where she looked unconventional and very pretty. She was wearing a blue-coloured full-length outfit which had a hoody attached with it. She was wearing the outfit with a pair of rounded sunglasses. Accessories And Makeup Divyanka's outfit matched her dainty accessories. She was wearing a tiny rounded earring which was matched with the classy outfit. She was wearing a pretty light makeup with some minute eye detailing and pink lipstick. Selfie Maniac Divyanka clicked many selfies with her husband and friends from their Dubai trip, carrying different style books. From the two selfies that Divyanka had shared on her Instagram page, she was wearing one blak lace top and another floral printed white top. She was looking pretty in both. Hosting OOTD Divyanka is also into hosting events and she maintains her style statement in all places. She recently hosted an event in Pattaya and carried an incredible style book. She was wearing a sizzling blue and silver outfit from the Sharad Raghav Label and matched it with dangling earrings. Casual-ing It Enough Divyanka manages to carry her casuals pretty well and for her another recent trip to Goa, she shared an amazing vibrant style book. She was wearing a blue top with black skinny pants. She carried the look with sexy aviators and dainty ear-tops.