Feeling Blue? Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Cool Blue Suit Will Take Away Your Blues Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya always has traditional fashion goals for us. The actress continues to inspire us with her ethnic suits and this outfit of hers will definitely take you out of your blues. She captioned her picture as, "Chilling cuz...stress doesn't really go with my outfit! #CoolBlue". It was a stunning suit and Divyanka's makeup game was strong too. So, let's decode her ensemble and look.

Styled by Victor Robinson, the actress wore a short blue kurti and teamed it with shararas. Her kurti was full-sleeved with intricately-done silver border and the flared pyjamas were accentuated by subtle dotted patterns. We totally loved this combination and Divyanka paired her ensemble with a plain-blue dupatta, which elevated her look. She looked graceful and her outfit of the day came from the label, Baisa Crafts.

She accessorised her look with silver earrings, which enhanced her look. The earrings complemented her outfit and the makeup was highlighted by blue eye shadow and pink lip shade. The pink cheekbones upped her look. The puffed partly-tied hairdo completed her look. Divyanka looked fabulous. So, what do you think about Divyanka Tripathi's look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram